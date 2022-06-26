ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,181,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,921,488. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

