Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

