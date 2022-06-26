Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT Raised to $47.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

