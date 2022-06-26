China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.50. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.