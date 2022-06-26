China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.50. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
