Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.