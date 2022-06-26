Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.0152

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $93,942.62 and approximately $428.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

