Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

