Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $49.46 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.