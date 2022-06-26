Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

