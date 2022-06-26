Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

