Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

IVW stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

