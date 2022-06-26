Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

