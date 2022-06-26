Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

