Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

