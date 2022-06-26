CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CommScope by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 458,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

