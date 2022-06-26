ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

