Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45. Convey Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $757.52 million and a P/E ratio of -60.88.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

