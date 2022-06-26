Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

GLW stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

