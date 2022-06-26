Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $391.25 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.08 and a 200-day moving average of $521.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

