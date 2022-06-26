Counos X (CCXX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $18.99 or 0.00088493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Counos X has a market capitalization of $340.32 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,689 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

