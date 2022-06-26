Cowen Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

NKE opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

