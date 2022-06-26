Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CWK. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.90) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,054 ($37.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,153.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,460.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($51.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a GBX 55.60 ($0.68) dividend. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

In other news, insider Tim Smith purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,056 ($37.43) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($50,534.05).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

