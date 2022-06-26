Critical Contrast: Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) versus Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.42% 8.18% 2.89% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Seven & i and Ocado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and Ocado Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.45 $1.90 billion $1.07 18.45 Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.35 -$307.17 million N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Risk & Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seven & i beats Ocado Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seven & i Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

