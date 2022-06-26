CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.38.

CRWD opened at $184.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $330,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

