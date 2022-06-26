DATx (DATX) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

DATx (DATX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, DATx has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $12,192.70 and approximately $3,147.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DATx

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

