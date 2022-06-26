DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

