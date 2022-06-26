DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.15. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

