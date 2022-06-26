DeFi Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $1.22 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071158 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014412 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

