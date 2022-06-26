Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,173.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00018433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $138,173.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,474.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.40 or 0.05780924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00274205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00592880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00077001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00536505 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,621,614 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

