Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €26.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

