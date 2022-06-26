Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,080 ($74.47) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($80.89) to GBX 6,236 ($76.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

