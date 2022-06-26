Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Raised by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.