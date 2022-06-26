Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 222.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

