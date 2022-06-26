Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

