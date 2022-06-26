DraftCoin Price Down 37.3% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,366.15 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

