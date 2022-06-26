Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

