DuckDaoDime Trading Up 37% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 37% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00009720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $106,254.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

