Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0216 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $331,471.35 and $19.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,128.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.79 or 0.05740181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00271822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00602872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00079650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00540142 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

