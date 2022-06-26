Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $4,907.25

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,907.25 and $29,440.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00304113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.01845888 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

