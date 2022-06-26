Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -63,560.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.56% of Dynatronics worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

