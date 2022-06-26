Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $30.16 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $30.16 million and $224,274.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00262510 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008790 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,711,490 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

