Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ERELY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (Get Rating)

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. The company's flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

