ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

