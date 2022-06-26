Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.47.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.23 and its 200-day moving average is $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.