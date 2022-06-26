Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Lowered to SEK 236 at Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 268 to SEK 236 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.50.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

