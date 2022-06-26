Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $193.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $224.00.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $172.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.64 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
