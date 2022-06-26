FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

