Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $743.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $373,011.60 and approximately $743.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00146373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

