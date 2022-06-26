FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.50-24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.10.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,803,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,681,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.