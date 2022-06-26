FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $636,739.72 and approximately $900.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00274205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.